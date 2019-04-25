Laois GAA club throws its weight behind all-weather pitch for new boys school

A Laois GAA club on the Offaly border is set to devote the proceeds of its weekly bingo to help pay for the playing pitch for a new local school.

Portarlington GAA has kindly decided to donate the takings from its bingo on Tuesday, April 30 to the Scoil Phadraig's Astro Turf Fundraising Fund.

"We are encouraging our members and the public that wouldn't usually play bingo to attend on this night so we can increase our takings to give to this very worthy development that will benefit generations to come," says the club.

Upwards of €4,000 in prize money can be won on the night.

Pupils and staff from the all-boys school are due to cross the Offaly border from the old school on St Patrick's Street to the new their new home on Canal Road. The new building is located just beside Port GAA's grounds.

The numbers will start to be called at 8.30pm in the GAA Centre.