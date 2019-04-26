Skills@work partnership project 'invaluable' to Portlaoise College

Laois County Council concluded another successful year of The ‘Skills @ Work’ programme working with the 5th year students of Portlaoise College with a recent presentation ceremony.

This initiative aims to provide a firsthand insight for senior cycle students into the world of work.

Over the course of the programme, employees of Laois County Council (from the HR department to the Fire Brigade and everyone in between), provided a number of talks on the background of the organisation, services, roles and responsibilities of staff. Workshops on CV preparation and interview techniques, finishing off with mock interviews for all the students were conducted by Council staff.

The students also visited Laois County Council and Portlaoise Fire Station to find out more about the various career opportunities that exist within the organisation.

The students received Certificates of Achievement for completing the programme at a concluding session held at the school on April 1 2019. They also gave feedback on their experiences of the programme to Council staff.

The College and the council have been big supporters of the Schools’ Business Partnership Programme.

The commitment and engagement of their staff not only benefits the students but has far-reaching impacts on the local community.

Declan Brennan, is Coordinator of the programme for the College.

“The partnership with Laois County Council has been invaluable to the school. The impact that this initiative has had on the students is visible right from day one, it generates an interest and motivation for the students to succeed and to continue to work hard on their studies,” he said.

Pamela Tynan, works in the Council's Community Development section.

“Laois County Council are delighted to be in partnership with Portlaoise College. Our employees are committed to the programme and they enjoy meeting the students and sharing their career experiences with them. It is also an opportunity for the employees of Laois County Council to gain an insight into student life and our educational system,” she said.

The session was also attended by Cllr John King, council Cathaoirleach.

Funded by the Department of Education & Skills, The Schools’ Business Partnership (SBP) has matched 162 post-primary schools in Ireland with a local business.

Laois County Council and Portlaoise College intend to take on the programme again in 2019/2020 academic year.