WATCH: Young Laois entrepreneurs feature on RTÉ TV news report

A team of three young Laois entrepreneurs and enthusiastic hurlers are the stars of an RTÉ news report on the children's TV programme news2day.

Cousins Simon and Noah Fingleton with Marc Ramsbottom have done Laois proud making it to the National Final of the Student Enterprise Awards this Friday in Croke Park.

The three transition year students in St Mary's CBS, Portlaoise came up with a winning solution for tidying up hurls and helmets.

They are senior winners in the Laois LEO Student Enterprise Awards 2019, for a smart business idea that mammies everywhere will thank them for. They are all proud players on the Ratheniska GAA Minor hurling team.

For their mini company project, they designed and hand made wall-mounted metal holders for hurls and helmets, calling their business Hurl Standz.

They made the metal holders in Marc's family's garage, retailing at €15 for a twin hurl holder and €20 for three hurls. They have sold 42, and with word spreading by social media, customers are from as far as Cork and Wexford.

The news2day reporter Cillian Sherlock travelled to Ratheniska to see where the magic happens and featured the club's brilliant ball wall mural. Watch the video in the tweet below.

