Laois schools urged to apply for cash grants for summer upgrades

Schools around Laois are being urged to draw up applications for funding to carry out upgrades to school facilities and buildings.

The multi-annual Summer Works Scheme enables school authorities to carry out small and medium scale works to improve and upgrade existing school buildings and facilities.

The categories of works that can be delivered under the Summer Works Scheme include life safety systems, roof upgrades, electrical and mechanical works, window upgrades, school fabric improvements etc.

Works is carried out over the summer months so the disruption to students, teachers and other school staff will be kept to a minimum.

The scheme has altered this year to include a requirement on energy use. applications can also be made online this year.



Laois TD and Minister For Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan said the scheme is backed by funding of more than €100 million as part of Project Ireland 2040.



“I am pleased to see this year as part of the Government’s Climate Action plan, the Department of Education has changed the Summer Works Scheme to include an obligation on schools to commit to report energy use.



“I am confident that school authorities here in Laois will be able to achieve best value for money on prices for jobs, and I call on schools to ensure that they maximise the benefit to their schools of the works sanctioned.



“The Action Plan for Education, which aims to make the Irish education and training service the best in Europe within a decade, puts a big priority on investment in school educational infrastructure," he said.



The Esinet platform that schools currently use to make payroll returns has been extended to facilitate online applications from schools for the Summer Works Scheme. The Esinet system opened for applications in mid-April 2019 and schools can submit applications up until 30 June 2019.

