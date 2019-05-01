Laois school support #TeamDillon and Cuisle Centre for cancer care

A brave group of Transition Year students and staff at Mountmellick Community School are taking on the first ever secondary school Hell & Back fitness challenge today May 1.

They will take on an 8km course with over 80 hellish challenges involving climbing walls, crawling under nets and lots of mud, demanding strong team support to get through it.

Their challenge is a sponsored event for the Cuisle Centre for cancer support in Portlaoise.

The school has also rallied in support of Junior Cert student Dillon Payne, as he takes some time out to get through cancer treatment ahead of exams.

Several schoolmates underwent a headshave recently, at Darren's barbers in the town, with Dillon himself on hand to help shear off their hair.

Meanwhile the entire school is planning a day of different fundraising events this coming Friday May 3.

The Principal is Larry Curtin.

“Everybody in Mountmellick Community School was devastated to hear of Dillon's illness, particularly for a young man who is so popular and engaging,sporty and enthusiastic, to be facing this challenge,” he said.

Mr Curtin said they will be doing their best to ensure school continues as normal for Dillon, as he nears his Junior Cert exams.

“Dillon I know is very anxious that he does his Junior Cert, so we are in the middle of working with Dillon and his mom and the educational staff in the hospital, to facilitate the education programme as he plans for his exams,” the principal said.

“Everybody in Mountmellick and all the school community are thinking of Dillon at the moment and wishing him well and we are here to support him through this difficult time,”Mr Curtin added.

The school is also offering supports to other students he said.

“All of the support structures in the school community are being availed of by students who might be in need of same,” said Mr Curtin.

Four Laois sports clubs have united to host a big family fun day next Sunday May 5 in aid of #TeamDillon.