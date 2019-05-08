Laois school gets designer furniture

A strikingly modern piece of designer outdoor furniture has appeared in the plaza of the Holy Family Schools in Portlaoise.

Award winning Laois furniture artist Alan Meredith created the seat for the campus which has some 1500 children in the Junior and Senior schools.

The schools thanked the designer on their Facebook pages.

“Thanks to artist Alan Meredith for creating this wonderful piece of art symbolising the roads in Portlaoise leading to the school as a centre of the community. They are oak seating benches joined by planting boxes,” the Junior school said.

"It symbolises the fact that all are welcome whatever road you are on," the Senior school said.

The project was funded by the Government’s Percent for Art Scheme.

The Mountmellick based furniture designer has won multiple awards. He was the DCCOI - Future Maker of the year 2017. Recent awards include The Royal Dublin Society Craft Awards 2018, Laois winner of Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur 2016 and an architectural design award from the Institute of Designers in Ireland for a large scale public space at Newpark Comprehensive School. He also the Tresor-Discovery Award at Tresor Contemporary Craft 2017 in Basel, Switzerland.