Two Laois students have a taste of life as a chef

Two young Laois students made it to the final of a tasty competition in Waterford IT last week at the 2019 Schools Apprentice Chef.

Niamh McDonald and Jennifer Holland of Heywood Community School in Ballinakill, Co Laois were two of the finalists competing for the title of Supreme Apprentice Chef at the south-east final of the 2019 Apprentice Chef Schools Programme.

Each finalist’s dish had to include ‘good mood foods’ based on seasonality, availability, locally produced and fresh unprocessed ingredients, to promote the importance of healthy eating in overall personal physical and mental wellbeing, as well as combating obesity and other health issues.

Niamh McDonald impressed the judges with her smoked fish cakes, stuffed courgette and celeriac remoulade.

Jennifer Holland's creation was creamy Tuscan salmon with spinach and asparagus.

Niamh and Jennifer, along with the other finalists were presented with a chef’s uniform, certificate and specially monogrammed chopping board. Their schools will also receive a one-day cookery workshop from the Apprentice Chef culinary team.

They met with chef mentor Louise Brosnan, Mark Doe, mentor and co-founder of the Apprentice Chef Schools Programme, Susie Cox, nutritional consultant, Apprentice Chef Programme and Ellie Sugrue, the south-west Supreme Apprentice Chef.

The event was sponsored by Flogas and Failte Ireland, at Waterford IT on Thursday 16 May 2019.

