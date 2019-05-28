Joe Wicks The Body Coach is coming to Laois

There is exciting news for Joe Wicks followers in Laois.

The hugely popular online nutrition coach has over 3 million followers, who love his #15 minute meals on Instagram.

He is coming to the county to visit a Portlaoise school this Wednesday May 29, as part of his schools fitness tour.

"I’m flying to Ireland tomorrow for the next leg of my schools HIIT Tour I’ll be visiting 9 schools in 3 days and exercising with over 8000 kids" he said on his social media page The Body Coach.

The Holy Family Senior School has confirmed that it is one of the lucky schools who will get some expert coaching.

Principal Des Sutton announced it to the pupils today Tuesday.

"The children are absolutely delighted, it is all excitement now. All the parents are welcome to come along. We will have all 750 pupils in the big hall," he said.

He said that teacher Hillary Dunne had entered a competition for the visit.

The inspirational coach who aims to transform people's lifestyles and bodies, is expected to arrive at 1.30 pm for an hour's visit.

Watch Joe Wicks training with a school below.