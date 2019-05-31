Devastated Laois schoolchildren praying for Rossi family

The small rural school in Laois attended by Hayley and Daniel Rossi is united in prayer for the family.

Barnashrone National School in Ballyfin held a prayer service yesterday as staff and children mourn little Sully aged 5 and his father Vince, while praying for the recovery of Hayley, 9, and Daniel, 8.

Sully and Vince Rossi were fatally injured in a road collision last Monday May 27 near Killeigh on the Laois Offaly border. Hayley and Daniel were injured, with Hayley seriously hurt.

"At this time we're not sure what to say, what to do, how to feel. Today we lit some candles to help us to feel a little better, to bring God's light and love into our school and into our hearts.

Staff and children remembered Vince and Sully today and sent our love and support to Hayley and Daniel and their family at this difficult time by coming together for a private prayer service.

'Care for me Lord, as though you were a shepherd, And I, a sheep of your flock.'".

"We have been helping students to deal with this tragic event and have received support from the wider school community and the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) in this regard," the school has also stated online.

The funeral details have now been confirmed.

Vincent and Sully are survived by Vincent's loving partner Libby, and Sully's mam Tina, children Hayley, Dan and Charli-Mae, their heartbroken families Mary Heavin, Catherine Morrisey, Amy, Laura, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, many friends in Portlaoise and Ballinacourty, Killfinane, Co Limerick.

The dad and son will be reposed at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Monday evening, June 3 with rosary at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at Ss Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday, June 4 for 12 noon requiem Mass.



Interment will follow in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Below: Vincent and Sully Rossi. Picture: Denis Byrne







