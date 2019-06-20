Laois schools to plough on with playing pitch plans after epic fundraiser

Plans can now plough ahead to complete an all-weather sports pitch for three Portlaoise schools as €10,000 has been raised following a recent summer fair.

On a sun-kissed day in May parents, pupils, staff and local businesses in Portlaoise came together to host the Summerhill Summer Fair.

The day was a great success with a sense of community and cooperation between the three schools, Ghaelscoil Phortlaoise, Portlaoise Educate Together and Maryborough National School.

Organisers of the day have said that sharing a campus has brought the schools closer together, pooling their time, energy, resources and expertise to enhance the quality of learning experiences for the children.

A wide range of activities and live music kept the crowds entertained. There were bouncing castles, an electric zoo, laser tag, pony rides, face painting, children’s amusements and more. Local gardaí and fire services provided interactive activities and talks on their work.

The day was a hugely successful fundraiser for the completion of a new all-weather sand-based playing field that the three schools will be sharing.

Huge work has been carried out to construct the pitch that will be used extensively by all three schools.

A monster raffle on the day was a huge success with prizes like a Nintendo Switch, cash and weekend hotel breaks. Ongoing until July is a raffle for Electric Picnic weekend camping tickets.

The Summerhill Campus Committee thanked all those involved in making the day a huge success. In a letter, they said the money will go a long way to provide the pitch for pupils.

“At this point in time we can report a profit of approximately €10,000 which will go a long way to cover the cost of completing this worthwhile project,” they said.

