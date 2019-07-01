Met Eireann chief Evelyn returns to Laois for Clonaslee school awards

Clonaslee College welcomed the head of Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack as their special guest at their recent awards day.

Ms Cusack grew up in Clonaslee and was warmly praised for her career achievements by principal Suzanne McMahon.

“Evelyn demonstrated huge determination, hard work and perseverance to become head of forecasting at Met Éireann and previously a familiar face of RTE weather forecasting.

“Reflective of ongoing climate change, Evelyn has become increasingly more prominent in recent years with her involvement in making difficult decisions on weather alerts,” said the principal.

Evelyn Cusack advised the students to study a subject at third level they enjoy as this could lead to a career that would prove both interesting and enjoyable.

She has undertaken to return to the school when the new Science lab and classroom under construction is complete. She also proposed to give a talk on Climate and Science.

David Mc Kane, Head Boy, and Roisin O’ Donovan, Head Girl, presented Evelyn with student’s artwork, photography of the local area and a photo of herself as a child with her mother Anne who taught in the national school in Clonaslee.

Awards were presented to many well deserving students, by members of the BOM, Parent’s Association, Evelyn Cusack and Father O’ Reilly.

Below: Clonaslee College Junior Student of the Year James Mooney with Evelyn Cusack and Suzanne McMahon; Senior Student of the Year Roisin O'Donovan with Evelyn Cusack and Suzanne McMahon. Pictures by Denis Byrne.