Helpline details for Leaving Certificate students and parents

The National Parent’s Council will operate a helpline for Leaving Certificate students and their parents.

The helpline can be contacted by calling 1800 265265 or by emailing helpline@npcpp.ie

This service provides professional and confidential one to one support, advice and guidance on LC, LCA, LCVP, VTOS, QQI results, CAO, traineeships, internships, apprenticeships and gap years and advice on how to access SUSI and the SEC candidate self service portal (https://www.examinations.ie/ candidate-portal/)

The helpline will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 13 and 14) from 10am to 7pm on both days.

It will also be available on Thursday from 1pm to 7pm and on Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Online support is also available on www.independent.ie/caolive on Tuesday (9am to 4pm) and Thursday (1pm to 7pm).

The Leaving Cert Helpline is sponsored by the Department of Education and Skills, Irish Independent and Independent.ie. It is supported by Institute of Guidance Counsellors, the GAA, State Examinations Commission and SUSI.