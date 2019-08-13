Great variety of careers to stem from Laois Offaly Leaving Cert results in Portarlington

A brewer, teachers, a mathematician and electrician are among the dream jobs for some of the Leaving Cert students from Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington on the Laois and Offaly border who received their results this week.

Aoibh Kehoe from Killenard was one of the first to emerge from principal Seamus Bennett's office with her results. Celebrating outside with her parents, Kieran and Louise, she was delighted with the 577 points which included H1s in English and German.

She is looking forward to studying mathematical sciences at University College Cork. She thanked all at the school in particular teachers, Mr Breann, Ms Sugrue and Ms McCarthy.

Katie Murphy from Ballybrittas is on the way to studying in Sligo to become a Home Economics teacher having achieved 529 points. She celebrated with her mum Katherine who said her daughter was looking forward to bring her results home to her grandad who had been ill this year.

Michael Cunningham from Bracknagh also emerged pleased with mum Liz. He is in two minds about what to do next. He has the points to study sports science in Waterford Institute of Technology but is also toying with the idea of entering an apprenticeship to be an electrician.

"Once he's happy I'm happy," said mum Liz.

Ava Worrell from Portarlington was 'happy' with her results and is looking forward to studying home economics and biology in Sligo.

Ciara Noons is also pleased with her results and with her highest mark a H3 in music. "It was better than expected - it wasn't too bad," was her assessment of the Leaving Cert experience.

She doesn't intend going down the musical route. She is planning to head to Carlow Institute of Technology to study Social Care.

Ellie Bracken from Port was a little upset with her mark in Ag Science but has the wisdom to know she would make up her points with surprise higher results in Geography and Home Economics. She hasn't fully decided what to do next but is aiming for science and maybe teaching as a job down the road.

Conor Tyan from Portarlington was surprised with his results in Engineering and English. "I thought I failed English. I thought I did terribly," he said.

Conor is now planning on studying computer science in Dublin. "If I get lucky I'll get a good course," he said.

Conor takes pride in his Leaving Cert achievement.

"It seems like so little when you work towards but when you get to the end it feels more gratifying. There is a sense of achievement," he says.

Kaspar Nosal was proud of his results, highlighting his H4 in construction studies. He is also looking to pursue a career in computer science. As for the Leaving Cert experience, the young Portarlington man says the build-up and wait afterwards was stressful.

Calvin Smith says he would have liked to have done better especially in English but he still expected to get the points he needed to do analytical chemistry in Dublin Institute of Technology. He hopes to work towards a career in pharmaceuticals of environmental sciences. He enjoyed the Leaving Cert experience.

"Overall it was pretty enjoyable. It was stressful to begin with but as it went along it got easier," he said.

Another ambitious student is Juan Carlo Deborde from Portarlington who wants to be an architect. "Really good" is how Juan react to his results especially in English and Design and Communication Graphics (formerly Technical Drawing). He found DCG 'way easier' than other subjects because it was project-based. He believed other subjects could be modelled on this concept.

Jamie Lawlor did four higher-level subjects and achieved H4s in English, History, Geography. A talkative, young man, Jason was surprised with his result in geography as he found it 'boring'.

He was disappointed with his result in biology and was concerned about a new computer-based system of marking may have had an impact.

With his results in his back pocket, Jamie is aiming to study Digital Marketing and Analytics in Carlow IT. Jamie hopes it will lead to a career in marketing and analytics.

A young man who is already in the workforce is Brendan Kinnerney from Portarlington. Employed by an electrician in Dublin since the start of the summer, Brendan he is signing up to an apprenticeship at the end of September. He hopes to work in construction and one day run his own business.

Another graduate already working is Jack Thunder from Portarlington. Jack took the Leaving Cert Applied course and is now working for Jamestown Steel in Portarlington.

Daniel Hanlon from Gracefield also hopes to get a job before going to third-level education. Daniel hopes that openings in the construction sector should allow him get into work.

Jason Darley from Portarlington hopes the 306 points he has achieved will be enough to get him a place on a new brewing and distilling course in Carlow IT.

Two Portarlington friends hoping to study in Limerick, albeit in different colleges, are Ailis O'Donnell and Ashling Geoghegan. Ailis scored 508 points which included H1s in Art and English. She believes she has enough to study Art at the Limerick School of Art and Design. She thanked Ms Hart for help in putting together the portfolio of work that will get her into the course.

Like her fried Ailis, Ashling has an artistic flair having scored a H2 grade in music. However, she is aiming to study Food Science and Health at the University of Limerick. She hopes to work in the food industry.

Principal Seamus Bennett paid tribute to all of the students.