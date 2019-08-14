Leaving Cert results delight at Clonaslee College in Laois

The top Leaving Cert scorer at Clonaslee College is aspiring law student Roisin O'Donovan who got 564 points.

Roisin who was head girl in 6th year, now hopes to study law and French in University College Dublin.

Also scoring high was Roisin Gordon who was very happy with her results.

"Her portfolio has been accepted and once points do not increase dramatically she hopes to get offered a place in NCAD or Limerick. She is a gifted art student," the principal Suzanne McMahon said.

The head boy David McKane was also happy with his results, and plans to study electronic engineering in Limerick.

"Both are great role models for the students," Ms McMahon said.

Student Eimear Lee got over 500 points.

"I'm delighted. I hope to secure a place in Psychology in NUI Galway," she said.

With only 45 Leaving Cert students in the college beside the Slieve Bloom mountains, they are closeknit with all of them coming in together to receive their resuts.

The school handed out results from 8.30am August 13, with staff then helping each student calculate their points and discuss their options.

It was the first results day for the recently recruited new principal and she was delighted with their results.

"Everybody passed Maths and everybody got enough points to get where they want to go," she said.

The shortage of tradespeople has attracted more students not to go to college she said.

"A lot of students are going back to apprenticeships, deciding not to go to college even though they would be well able. That's a change we have noticed," Ms McMahon said.

Another trend is the improvement in grades for those who took Transition Year.

"Most of this year's students did TY. We see a trend where students who do TY do better in the Leaving Cert," she said.

Dublin is out for most students the principal said.

"They are choosing colleges in Limerick, Carlow, Waterford and Galway. They are not going near Dublin because of the cost of accommodation," Ms McMahon said.

The new longer timeframe to appeal results is a benefit she said.

"The appeals process is improved, if they want to get results rechecked," the principal said.