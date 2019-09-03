Teaching Laois teachers the technology to help students with disabilities

New free courses are being offered to teach Laois teachers about technology to aid students with disabilities.

Laois Education Centre and the Institute of Technology Carlow have announced a collaboration to meet the needs of students with disabilities so that they will be skilled in assistive technology and ready for third level colleges.

The Enabling Transitions programme launches this Autumn. It will provide continuous professional development (CPD) for secondary school teachers in technologies such as Echo smart pens, reader pens, speech recognition software, mind-mapping software, and magnification and screen reading software.

Laois Education Centre provides CPD for the educational community in Laois, parts of Offaly and North Tipperary.

Catherine Doolan is Director of Laois Education.

“I am delighted to work with IT Carlow on this very exciting project. I believe this partnership will bear fruit for both students and teachers in the Laois Education Centre catchment area, providing very valuable support in the area of assistive technology in advance of transition to third-level,” she said.

David Denieffe is Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at Institute of Technology Carlow.

“Our partnership with Laois Education Centre is of strategic importance. The CPD model used by Laois Education Centre is perfect for this purpose and we look forward to working together to achieve our ambition,” he said.

IT Carlow is one of several higher education institutes in the South East Cluster to get SOAR funding for three separate platforms: Enabling Transitions; Travellers in Education; and Connecting Communities Connecting Curriculum. Each platform aims to increase participation by specific categories of students. The collaboration with Laois Education Centre is part of the Enabling Transitions programme.

Booking for these courses is via Laois Education Centre’s website www.laoisedcentre.ie.