First Year students settle into Cistercian College Roscrea

First Year students who arrived into Cistercian College Roscrea on Monday, August 26 are already well settled in, having met with their fifth year mentors.

They are currently enjoying both the full academic, sporting and music facilities that the College has to offer. The photo taken of the first year class includes students from all over Ireland and abroad and was taken after the Open Year Mass was celebrated in the College chapel. Also included are Fr. Liam O’ Connor, a member of the monastic community, who celebrated the Mass and the College Principal Mr. Gerry Grealish.

The College will hold its Introduction Weekend for prospective students and their families on the weekend of October 11. Further details can be obtained by emailing admissions@ccr.ie or by telephoning 0505 23344.