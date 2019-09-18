Mountrath students visited by beloved Irish nature expert

Laois students were lucky enough to get a special visit from one of Ireland's best known nature experts recently.

Éanna ní Lamhna is a frequent speaker on television and radio, beloved for her no-nonsense fun approach to nature and science. She is a biologist, environmental consultant, author and educator.

She visited Mountrath Community School on September 3 to give a practical workshop to senior and junior science groups.

Éanna spoke to them about the wonders and treasures of local ecology around the school.

She said that the students need to explore, and understand the extraordinary wealth of ecology on their local doorsteps.

The students enjoyed the talk and were surprised how much nature was round them.

"I never realized how many insects and animals are in the local habitat," said Bradley Finnegan.

"The workshop made me realize how incredible nature really is, even around the school," said Cathay Burke.

Dr Mary Kelly is a science teacher at the school.

"The expertise in ecology that Éanna has enables the students to really appreciate their local ecological habitat. This is so important. It was a wonderful day for the senior and junior science groups," Dr Kelly said.