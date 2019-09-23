Laois winner of valuable Naughton Scholarship announced

A clever Laois student has been awarded for her Leaving Cert results with a €20,000 scholarship.

Heywood Community School graduate Ruth Helen Bergin is the county winner of the Naughton Scholarship award.

She was awarded her scholarship at a ceremony in Trinity Business School in Dublin on Saturday, September 21.

The award was presented by founding patrons of The Naughton Foundation, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel who were joined by Mr. Paschal Donohue TD, Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform.

Ruth has accepted a place at University College Cork studying Data Science and Analytics and she joins 36 exceptional Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and

technology.

Ruth’s former secondary school, Heywood Community School was also presented with a prize of €1,000 on the day towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

Ruth was a 2017 winner of the Laois Student Enterprise Award. With school business colleagues Ellen McWey, Arianna Mezzapelle and Megan Walsh, their business SenseAbility designed and marketed a sensory blanket for Alzheimer's patients.

More than 200 schools have benefited from the Naughton prize to date with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion. Last year’s winner in Laois was Luan Fletcher from St Mary’s CBS in Portlaoise.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, the Scholarship Award is an investment in the future of Ireland's reputation as a country with outstanding graduates, and is in its 11th year.

Dr Naughton said they began it in their area of Louth, Meath and Monaghan in 2008.

“We never imagined what a wonderful community of connected young people the Naughton Scholarship program would become. It is heart-warming for us to read of their successes and how they are in turn giving back to society,” he said.

Since its establishment scholarships worth over €4 million have been awarded to nearly 300 students nationwide. There is one guaranteed Scholarship (€20,000) for each participating county, with the exception of Cork and Dublin where there are two and four scholarships awarded respectively. Five additional Scholarships are also to be awarded.

Each Scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four year undergraduate degree.

This year sees the Naughton Foundation also invest further in ‘Science in a Box’. The program runs for sixth class pupils for 25 weeks of the primary school year with PhD students spending one hour each week co-teaching with the class teacher, a specific aspect of the science curriculum.

For 2019-2020, The Naughton Foundation is delighted to continue its support of this program for 28 sixth classes in the Dublin, Meath and Louth region. The Naughton Foundation is also delighted to continue its support for the RDS for 2020-21 in delivery the ESB Science Blast Fairs.

These Primary Science Fairs are inspiring entire classrooms around the country with incredible wonders of STEM and host annual fairs in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast open to every primary school in the country.

Pictured with Ruth are Heywood teacher Joyce Byrne, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD and Martin and Carmel Naughton at the 2019 Naughton Foundation Scholarship awards held at Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin. Photo Kieran Harnett.