The wait is over the Junior Cert students as they receive their results today

The wait is finally over for just over 64,000 Junior Cert students as they get their results today.

Results have been issued to schools and will be available this morning, Friday, October 4. All results will also be available for students to access on the State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) website from 4pm this afternoon.

According to figures released this morning 19 students secured 11 higher/common-level A grades and distinctions this year.

The results were delayed this year due to the number of Leaving Cert appeals.