Plans advanced to expand Laois secondary school

Plans are at an advanced stage to expand a secondary school which serves a large area of rural Laois near the border with Offaly.

The Laois Offaly Education and Training Board is in the process of applying to Laois County Council to carry out work at Clonaslee College.

The development will consist of a general classroom, a new science lab with a preparation area. Ancillary works are also planned.

Clonaslee College is a co-educational, interdenominational, post-primary school. It has an enrolment of about 250 students. The school operates under the auspices of Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board.

The most recent Department of Education evaluation said the change was taking place at the school.

"The school is in the middle of ongoing changes at all management levels, from the board, senior management and the impending appointment of additional assistant principals. A new middle management structure should prove very supportive while greatly enhancing the school’s capacity for school improvement. The effective management of all these changes indicates that the school has a very good capacity for ongoing improvement," said the report.