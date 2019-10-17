Laois student and GAA player wins top maths award

A Laois student and GAA player is one of the top third level Maths students in Ireland.

Frank Flanagan from Portlaoise has received a prestigious prize this October. Frank received the ‘Hamilton’ award in the Royal Irish Academy in Dublin.

Every year the nine best students of mathematics in Ireland are awarded the Hamilton prize. Mathematics departments in Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Dublin City University, University College Cork, NUI Galway, NUI Maynooth, University of Limerick, TU Dublin and Queen's University Belfast are invited to nominate a student in their penultimate year of undergraduate mathematical studies.

Frank received his Hamilton prize after being nominated by the University of Limerick. Frank has achieved all A1s in his degree in Financial Mathematics so far in UL. He is now in his final year of undergraduate studies.

Frank lives in Portlaoise and was already celebrating this week after being on the Portlaoise football team who won the County Football Final after narrowly defeating Killeshin last Sunday.

Frank’s father Gerry Flanagan teaches in the local CBS in Portlaoise and his mother Pauline Madigan is a lecturer in Carlow IT.

His sister Meghan is also a recent academic award winner.

Meghan was granted a top award at her graduation in the University of Limerick. The Moxon-Browne award was presented to her by retired Professor Moxon-Browne (pictured below with Meghan and her parents). Meghan’s thesis focused on ‘Euroscepticism in France’. She received first class honours in her European Studies degree and is going on to complete a Masters in French at the National University of Galway.