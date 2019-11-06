Laois finalists for 2020 Young Scientist Exhibition revealed

Four projects from two schools will fly the flag for Laois at the BT Young Scientists Exhibition 2020.

Heywood Community School in Ballinakill has three finalists.

An investigation into how physical literacy and parental physical activity levels affects young people’s PAL is in the Social and Behavioural Sciences.

A Statistical analysis on PE taken as an Examination subject at Leaving Certificate level will it improve the overall health and well being of students has made it the Biological and Ecological. Trees on the bog – good or bad for carbon storage? is also represented in this section.

St Mary’s CBS in Portlaoise is the other Laois school to be represented. How Nitrates Affect Humans Through Meat has made the cut in the Biological and Ecological section.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition takes place from January 8 to 11 at the RDS in Dublin.