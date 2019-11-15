Honouring the amazing young people of Laois and Offaly

Young people across Laois are being urged to enter the Laois Offaly Garda Division Youth Awards.

The Gardaí say the awards, which are sponsored by Supermacs, celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years.

The Gardaí and Supermacs say they recognise that a lot of good work is being done by young people in every community throughout both counties, which should be awarded.

Lauren Lawlor was a Laois winner 2018.

"When my teacher Miss. Shorthall informed me that she was nominating me for a Garda Youth award I thought she was joking with me but the nomination went ahead and much to my surprise and delight I was selected as a winner.

“I received my award at a fabulous awards ceremony in the Killeshin Hotel in February 2019. It was a wonderful occasion to have my family members around me as they were also part winners of the award on the night as without their help and support I would not have been receiving the award.

“The Garda Youth awards celebrate all that is good and positive and acknowledge the great things young people are involved in and are achieving that a lot of the time go unnoticed. They acknowledged the struggles that some of us contend with at a young age but manage to leave behind us with help and support.

“I'm now so happy that Miss Shorthall nominated me and I am honoured to have been a winner in the inaugural Laois /Offaly Garda Youth Awards. I look forward to reading about the achievements of the 2019 winners of the awards," said Lauren.

Laois Offaly Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan urged young people to enter.

“It is a great source of delight and pride for all of us in An Garda Síochána to meet these amazing young people who are an inspiration to us all. We often underestimate the worth of our youth who are both innovative and important to our future. It is important to recognize their excellence in the area of sports, arts, culture, charities or caring for a relative or friend,” he said.

Supermacs CEO Pat McDonagh said is firm is delighted to support the awards.

“We come into contact with thousands of young people on a daily basis in Supermac’s outlets and see many examples of social awareness and considerate behaviour among them.

“Supermac’s appreciates the opportunity to work closely with the Gardaí on such a constructive and vital project which promotes pride and awareness among young people,” he said.

There will be three individual Garda district award winners, two from each area of Birr, Portlaoise Tullamore. The Portlaoise award covers all of Laois.

A Special Achievement Award is open to any young person who has defied the odds, or overcomes difficult circumstances and whose commitment deserves recognition.

There will be one overall winner of the Laois Offaly Garda Youth Awards for 2020 and one Voluntary Group Achievement Award, which is open to nominations of two or more young people whose combined efforts have contributed positively to their communities and one Community Safety Award, which recognises an individual or group who has made their community a safer place to live.

The judging panel will decide upon one nominee in each category to go forward to represent the division at the National Garda Youth Awards, which take place in 7th February 2020.

Nominations are now open and entry forms can be collected from your local Garda Station, Supermacs or downloaded here or from the Laois Offaly Garda Division Facebook Page.

The application form is available to download from www.garda.ie, An Garda Siochana Laois Offaly Facebook page and from www.supermacs.ie.

Application forms are also available from any Laois & Offaly Garda Stations or any Supermacs in Laois or Offaly.

Forms must be completed in full and returned by post, hand-delivered to your Garda Station by December 16 for the attention of: Garda Derek Flynn, Laois Juvenile Liaison Officer, Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100; Garda Eoin Everard, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Portlaoise Garda Station, 0578674100; Garda Robert Fahy, Offaly Juvenile Liaison Officer, Tullamore Garda Station 0579327052; Sergeant David Scahill, Community Policing Unit, Tullamore Garda Station, 0579327052; Garda Eoin Gardiner, Community Policing, Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100; Garda Grace Heffernan, Community Policing, Birr Garda Station 0579169710.

Alternatively completed forms can be emailed to laoisoffalygardayouthawards@garda.ie.

The award winners will be celebrated at a special event at Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise on Friday, February 7 2020.