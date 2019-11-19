Special Laois GAA award for a Laois secondary school

A Laois school has been awarded a special prize for its outstanding sporting achievements.

Scoil Chríost Rí girls secondary school in Portlaoise has been announced to receive a Special Achievement Award, in the 2019 Laois GAA Awards.

The winners were announced this morning Tuesday November 19.

The school's football team this year won the South Leinster, Leinster and All Ireland Senior Football finals.

The award ceremony will take place on November 29 in the Midlands Park Hotel.

The school has welcomed the news.

"Wonderful news coming into the school today. A fantastic achievement by the girls and their coaches who have worked so hard over the years to get to the level they are at," the school said.

For full list of the winners see our Sports story here.