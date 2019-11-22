Portarlington boys school donates 223 Christmas shoeboxes

The St Patrick's Boys NS in Portarlington have made 223 children in poverty stricken countries a little happier this Christmas.

The school held an all school collection for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

Teacher Ms Flanagan from 4th class helped to organise it.

“A sincere thanks to all that made and contributed to our Christmas Shoebox Appeal with Team Hope. We were overwhelmed by the response and received 223 boxes, three came after school! The boys in the picture worked tirelessly all day collecting the boxes from around the school, categorizing them and ensuring all was in order with all boxes. Today is another day to be proud of the staff,pupils and families of Scoil Phádraig,” she said.

Their Christmas gifts will now be sent to poverty stricken countries in Eastern Europe and Africa.

The project sees thousands of gifts sent from Ireland every year by the Irish Christian charity that works in Africa and Eastern Europe to help children in poverty.

Last year 259,079 boxes were sent from Ireland. Laois sent 5,394 boxes from the central depot in Portlaoise, which went to Malawi and to the Ukraine.

The shoeboxes are sorted into boy or girl and ages, and are filled with sensible gifts like scarves, hats, gloves, underwear, stationery toothpaste, a toothbrush, facecloth, soap and a fun gift like a game, puzzle, or sweets. Lastly a €4 donation is required to cover postage and organising the project.