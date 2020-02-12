Laois Leaving Cert student wins top academic scholarship

A Laois student has been awarded the prestigious Ad Astra Scholarship at University College Dublin.

Fionn Whelan from Durrow had achieved the maximum 625 points in his Leaving Cert last year.

He attended St Kierans college, Kilkenny and Our Lady's Meadow NS in Durrow. He also plays for the Harps GAA club in Durrow.

Fionn was one of 30 academically strong students who were successful in their application for the prestigious scholarship.

The scholarship worth €3,000 a year allows access for talented students from academic, sports and arts strands to the Ad Astra academy.

Students are given extra support to achieve their full potential in their studies and disciplines by academic professors, specialist library access, networking events with industry, fellow scholars and academics.

Fionn is studying engineering in UCD.

He is also busy training with the UCD freshers hurling team and is also on the Laois under 20 panel.

Fionn is the son of Debbie and Dr Enda Whelan a dentist in Churchview Dental, Portlaoise.