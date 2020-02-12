Scifest science success at Laois secondary school

The Laois secondary school who had five projects and a first place winner Evan Hogg in the 2020 BT Young Scientists exhibition, has held their own major science exhibition.

Heywood Community School near Ballinakill held their Scifest@School event on Wednesday January 22.

In all 93 transition year students took on 34 projects and gave it their all for a place in the regional final at Carlow IT.

Below: All the winning teams with judges.

For the entire day students displayed and discussed projects that spanned a wide range of scientific enquiry.

Students informed, entertained and dazzled the judges with their research, knowledge and understanding in the morning session of judging.

Selecting the winners was not an easy task for the 4 judges: Sheila Porter (Founder & CEO of Scifest@Schools), Declan Finlayson (PDST), Bernard O’Gorman (Former Science /Biology Teacher) & Brid Murphy (Glanbia).

In the afternoon all of the First and Second Year Heywood Science students visited the Scifest displays to give their useful insight into the Scientific Method and perhaps some ideas for the upcoming Classroom Based Assessments in Science.

The success of the event was testament to the hard work of the teachers in the Heywood Science Department and the Science Coordinator Joyce Byrne.

Above: Sam Quinn and Josh Galvin at the SciFest@Schools event in Heywood CS.

The following projects were awarded prizes on the day.

Heywood Best Project Award

NUMBER: 23

TITLE: “Do preferences bias our choices?”

STUDENTS: Jack Bergin, Jade Donnelly and Ciaran Mason

Scifest Best Project Award

NUMBER: 28

TITLE: The real environmental cost to our planet of fast fashion?

STUDENTS: Jennifer Holland, Orla McDonagh

Scifest Runner up project

NUMBER: 3

TITLE: Does colour affect your memory?

STUDENTS: Kaitlin Fenelon, Órla McCorry, Róisín Moore

Heywood C.S. Highly Commended Awards

NUMBER: 19

TITLE: Does prolonged exposure to UV light affect the health of your nails?

STUDENTS: Leanne Gleeson, Kate Connolly, Daisy Thomas

NUMBER:10

TITLE: Do teens feel that their gender stereotypes impact their mental health?

STUDENTS: Clodagh Mulhall, Niamh Gregory, Niamh MacDonald

Heywood C.S. Best Project Display

NUMBER: 11

TITLE: Does sound Effect heart rate level?

STUDENTS: Sophie Dineen, Andrea Robinson, Muireann O Keffe

Heywood C.S. Best Individual Communicator Prize

STUDENT: Molly Hickey

In SciFest, second-level students showcase STEM projects at a series of one-day science fairs held locally in schools and regionally at 16 venues in the Institutes of Technology, TU Dublin, DCU and St. Mary’s College, Derry. The winners from each regional STEM fair will go on to compete at a national final in November 2020. The winner(s) of the SciFest National Final 2020 will be presented with a trophy and will represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2021 in the USA.

Since its foundation in 2006, SciFest has grown from a single STEM fair of 170 students to 99 STEM fairs with 10,000 students participating in 2019. SciFest is funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland, Boston Scientific, Intel Ireland and Specsavers.