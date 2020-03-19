Killenard school sets €100,000 target to build astroturf pitch

Killenard national school has launched its first fundraiser to raise €100,000 to build an astroturf pitch and running track for the school.

Stephen Donovan is Scoil Naomh Eoin's principal.

“Our playing space is very limited in the winter. the pitch is unplayable for months at a time. The senior classes are in an area the size of a basketball court.

“This pitch and running track would be for children all year round, it would provide a GAA pitch or two soccer pitches, with something for all interests, for breaks, PE and coaching,” he explains.

Their first fundraiser is an Astroturf Appeal, and they are asking parents, communities and businesses to buy a bit of the pitch.

“This is a once off opportunity to purchase the cheapest piece of land you will ever get in Killenard,” they announced.

Certificates will be presented to donors funding pieces of the astroturf, ranging from €50 to €1,000.

“We are asking families, past pupils and the community of Killenard to purchase their own piece of astroturf,” he said.

They will offer corporate sponsors signage in the school grounds in return.

“We hope to start the project within the next 12 months and complete it in the 2020/2021 school year.

“We as a school have not sought sponsorship in the past so we hope the community will dig deep,” he said.

Donations in envelopes marked astroturf can be left to the school office, or contact the school for bank details.