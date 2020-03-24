Laois students invited to free daily Joe Wicks PE classes online

Laois students at Dunamaise College are being encouraged to start the day with a free PE class from television star Joe Wicks, The Bodycoach.

The UK fitness expert who visited Holy Family school in Portlaoise last May to give a workout - Watch that video here - is giving the free video tutorials every morning bright and early at 9am during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Starting Monday 23rd March I'm going to be hosting a free workout aimed at kids LIVE on my YouTube channel. With the schools closed and with us all spending more time at home, it's more important than ever that we keep moving and stay healthy and positive.

Exercise is an amazing tool to help us feel happier, more energised, and more optimistic. The workouts will be fun and suitable for all ages and even adults can get involved. You don't need any equipment, just tune in to my YouTube channel at 9am each morning for a 30-minute, fun workout," Joe Wicks says.

Dunamaise College shared the link to the Youtube videos on their facebook page.

