Footbridge used by Laois primary school gets €70,000 for 'crucial' repairs

A footbridge used by schoolchildren and described as being in need of “crucial” repair is among five in Laois to get a share of €290,000 for repairs.

It is one of five bridges in rural Laois have are getting money for repairs by Laois County Council in 2020.

The pedestrian bridge at The Rock National School near Mountmellick will get €70,000 for work. The bridge, which traverses the River Triogue, is on the busy R422 road from Emo. It is used by pupils of the school to access the nearby Rock GAA club for sport activities.

Cllr Paddy Bracken welcomed the grant to repair the wooden walkway behind the stone bridge.

“It is not a total replacement but it is a crucial repair. It was brought to my attention and I had sought this work for the school and for the local community. The bridge is starting to perish and it is dangerous.

“There was temporary patching done on it at the start of the year, and I hope that as this is on the programme of works that it will be done this year,” Cllr Bracken told the Leinster Express.

The historic Poorman’s Bridge in Shanahoe near Abbeyleix will get €100,000 towards its restoration. The seven-arch limestone road bridge over the River Nore dates from the 18th century.

Another €50,000 is granted for repairs to a bridge near Ballinakill, the Glenavurden Bridge in Ironmills, Kilrush.

Fairymount Bridge is getting €40,000 for repairs and Shanragh Bridge is getting €30,000.

The grant is part of Laois County Council’s 2020 roads budget approved by councillors at the March meeting.