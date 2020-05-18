A Laois secondary school calls on students to join in a virtual 5km run

A Laois Offaly secondary school that holds a hugely popular 5km run around town every year, is doing it again despite the school closure for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PE department at Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington is urging its students, over 1,000 of them, and their families and teachers, to get involved in a safe socially distanced way in their uplifting school event.

They want people to do a run any time this week, from Monday to Friday, May 18 to 22 and share their distance with the school to tot up a huge total.

"We encourage everyone, students, teachers, principals and parents to take part and get involved! Our aim is to run 1,500km between us all. So you don't have to limit yourself to 5km, every km will help," they say.

They want everyone to share photos of their efforts.

"Once you're done send a picture to your PE teacher on Teams or post a picture on Facebook on the Coláiste Iosagáin sports page to help us reach our target," the PE team said.

The students have been training hard through a couch to 5k programme, encouraged by their PE teachers online. If you see them out running give them a cheer!