Deadline for online Leaving Cert predictive grades extended because of schools delay

The deadline for schools to enter data for the Covid-19 emergency Leaving Cert predictive grades system had to be extended because some schools had not gathered all the information needed.

Elizabeth Canavan, Assistant Secretary-General at the Department of the Taoiseach gave an outline of entitlements in a briefing on the Government's response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22.

"The online application through which schools enter the relevant data on Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied estimated percentage marks and class rankings, will remain open until close of business today Monday 22 June.

"The date was extended from Friday to facilitate a small number of schools to fully complete the process.

"The Department of Education and Skills wishes to acknowledge the work of school principals and teachers to date in compiling and uploading the data," she said.

For more information visit gov.ie/leavingcertificate.