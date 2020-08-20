Laois student is overall winner at SciFest@College in Carlow IT

A Laois secondary school student has won the best overall project award at this year's Scifest@College event at Carlow IT.

Heywood Transition Year student Órla McCorry has won the Science Foundation Ireland Best Project Award at this years Scifest@college event which was held online this year due to Covid-19.

Orla who is starting 5th year, won for her timely investigation entitled Trees on the bog - good or bad for carbon storage. Her study was first awarded at Heywood's SciFest@School fair.

Orla pictured conducting her study.

She will now go on to the national SciFest final on November 20.

The Head of Heywood Community School's Science Department is Joyce Byrne.

"Congratulations to Órla on her recent success at the Scifest@College 2020 online regional STEM fair. Achieving the Science Foundation Ireland Best Project Award is an amazing achievement.

"As the competition went online this year, due to the Covid-19 situation in May, the judges had a lot more time and were able to scrutinize the projects even more than they usually do. When you consider this scrutiny it clearly indicates the commitment Órla applied to her work and the high quality of the project.

"Well done from everyone in Heywood Community School! Well done also to her cooperating teachers Ms Magner and Mr O Súilleabháin. We are all very proud of her achievement and wish her well in the National Finals in November."

Participants in the National Final will compete for the SciFest 2020 Science Foundation Ireland ISEF Award. This award consists of a trophy and an all-expenses-paid trip for the winning student(s) and their mentor to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May 2021 in the US.