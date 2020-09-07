Wait finally over for Laois students as Leaving Cert results are released

Students across Laois and Ireland have received their calculated grade Leaving Cert results online this Monday morning at 9am.

As this year's conventional State examinations were cancelled in June, the 60,000 Leaving Cert students instead received calculated grades which have been determined from a combination of information provided by the school about a student’s expected performance in an examination and national data available in relation to the performance of students in examinations over a period of time.

In an open letter to students who will receive their results today, Minister for Education Norma Foley said: "This is a very different day from what we had anticipated for you, and from what you had planned and dreamed for yourselves. I do appreciate what an especially difficult time you have had over the past six months, and I want to commend you for the patience, courage and resilience you have shown in that time.

“This has been a challenging time for students, their families and school communities. However, I do believe what has been created is the fairest possible solution given the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves as we journey together through the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, with confidence, you can look back with pride on all that you have achieved and look forward with courage to the next exciting phase of your lives.”

While the results will be available online through a dedicated student portal from 9am, most schools have made arrangements to facilitate those students who want to attend in person to collect their results.

"Schools have been advised to provide support to students in an appropriate way through enabling students to come to the school if they wish at a scheduled time, following Covid-19 and health and safety protocols, to meet with members of the Student Support Team such as Guidance Counsellors, Year Heads, Tutors and Chaplains," said a spokesperson for the State Examinations Commission.

The Leaving Certificate student helpline, at 1800 265 165, which is provided by the National Parents Council post-primary will be available from 11am for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

The helpline is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors and will continue to operate until September 16. Further details can be found here.

After receiving their results today, the focus of students will quickly switch and the release of the CAO offers. Students are being reminded of the current public health guidelines if considering any celebrations.

