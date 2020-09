Young Scientist Exhibition extends deadline for virtual platform event

BT Ireland today announced an extension to the application deadline for entry submissions to the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) which will, for the first time in its prestigious history, be delivered across a virtual platform from January 6th – 8th 2021. The new deadline for completed submissions is mid-day on Thursday October 1st 2020.





The decision to extend the deadline was taken to give young people, their teachers and guardians additional time to finalise their ideas as they all adjust to their return to school. It also allows an opportunity for some students to refine their project idea and for teachers to submit their completed documentation.





Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, BT Ireland said: “We appreciate this has been a trying time for teachers, parents and students across Ireland and we want to do our part

ensure that they have time to adjust to their new learning environment. Covid-19 has meant that many aspects of school life may look different, including many extra-curricular activities.





We would encourage all students to consider taking part in the exhibition. The BTYSTE is a brilliant opportunity to develop skills such as research and presentation skills, that you can take through your school experience and later into your career. Additionally, the BTYSTE is an official Gaisce partner, which allows students to use their participation towards gaining their Gaisce President’s Award.”





The subjects of science and technology have never been more important and the BTYSTE is renowned for giving future innovators, leaders and change-makers a platform upon which to shine on a national and now an international level. The exhibition offers students the chance to take home one of the most coveted awards for participants, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a substantial prize fund of €7,500. In all, there are 200 prizes to be won for individuals, groups and teachers.