€5.1 million for Carlow and Waterford ITs to aim for University status

IT Carlow and Waterford IT are at advanced stages in establishing a new university, thanks to a multi million grant.

It would mean Laois students who make up a large cohort of students particularly at IT Carlow, will have a university on their doorsteps.

The announcement of €5.1m funding for the Technological University of the South East of Ireland (TUSEI) project has been welcomed by the presidents of Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

The TUSEI project had applied to the multi-annual Technological Universities Transformation Fund (TUTF) for funding support in respect of the costs arising in working towards designation as a technological university, in line with the Technological Universities Act 2018.

The TUTF fund from the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, to be allocated by the Higher Education Authority (HEA), is to assist the development and progression of technological universities.

The funding announcement from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) comes as the institutes have moved to the advanced stages of the process of establishing a technological university in the South East region.

In welcoming the funding the institute presidents in a joint statement said –

“As presidents of the institutes of technology we welcome the allocation of €5.1m to the TUSEI consortium from the Technological University Transformation Fund and express our appreciation to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the HEA for their support. This substantial funding comes at a pivotal time for the TUSEI project as we move into the final key stages of developing the university. It will underpin our commitment to the establishment of the TU on 1 January 2022 and demonstrates the confidence that the Minister and the HEA have in our commitment and our capacity to deliver a successful technological university for our region and Ireland.”

It is the second major funding announcement for IT Carlow this week. Last Monday €13.1 million was announced by Minister for Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD.

That money is for three projects under the Human Capital Initiative (HCI).

The first is to realise the potential of recognition of prior learning and lifelong learning in Irish higher education; the second is for the Centre for Insurance, Risk and Data Analytics Studies (CIRDAS), and the final project is for the development of a Postgraduate Certificate in Innovative Materials for Industry 4.0.

All of the projects involve collaboration with other institutions.