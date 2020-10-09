Teachers issue statement amid reports of extended school mid-term breaks

In response to media reports this morning on a potential extension of the Mid-Term break, INTO General Secretary John Boyle has issued a statement.

He said: “INTO called for and secured regular engagement with the Department of Education to support the planning and preparation for the reopening of our schools. INTO has advocated for the resources and support needed to ensure we keep our schools open safely. It is imperative that when significant decisions are being made that the education stakeholders are consulted and given due notice of the outcomes so we can manage any potential disruption to our primary schools.

"INTO is calling for an urgent review of the public health advice on schools to determine the necessary level of protocols, protections and precautionary measures needed when the level of infection is very high in a community and for clarity on the status of schools at Level 5.

"There are alternatives to closure and to supporting learning remotely, such as partial opening where half of each class attends school on a rota basis. Having the EU’s largest classes leaves little room for distancing in primary schools and next Tuesday the government will have a chance to reduce our class sizes."