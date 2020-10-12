200 Irish schools to phase out Catholic symbols under new framework

Some state secondary schools are to begin phasing out a range of Catholic symbols and influences, according to the Irish Times.

The religious elements include mandatory graduation masses, the display of Catholic symbols like holy pictures and visits from diocesan inspectors.

According to the report, these new rules will apply to some 200 schools run by the country's Education and Training Boards. The rules apply to these schools as they are officially recorded as multidenominational.

Catholic symbols and practices are still commonplace in these schools.

The new framework suggests any religious symbols on display must echo the beliefs of the wider school community rather than one particular religion.

This could mean Islamic symbols for Eid being displayed in a similar way to the crib at Christmas.