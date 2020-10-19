Two Laois secondary school students have won Naughton Scholarships

Two Laois secondary school students are among the winners of a prestigious scholarship in Ireland this year.

The Naughton Scholarships award €20,000 each to 36 top Leaving Cert Irish students who are studying in the fields of science, technology, engineering or maths in third level.

Heywood Community School in Ballinakill and Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington have produced winners this year.

Jessica Barrett from Heywood Community School who is now studying Engineering at University College Dublin has won for County Laois.

Ella-Cyndy Banjoko-Johnson from Coláiste Íosagáin who is now studying Engineering in University College Dublin is the County Offaly winner for the school which in in the Laois Offaly border town of Portarlington.

The students were awarded virtually, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We are delighted to announce the 2020 naughton Scholarship winners and their schools. The Naughton Scholarship program rewards students for their accomplishments to date and encourages and supports them throughout their undergraduate studies in science, technology, engineering and maths in Ireland's Universities. In what has been a challenging year for all, these students represent the exceptional achievements and talent of the entire leaving certificate class of 2020.

"We look forward to celebrating with you in person next year and welcoming you to our community of over 300 Scholars and Alumni" the Naughton Foundation has stated.

The scholarship programme was established in 2008 to promote the study of engineering, science and technology at third level in Ireland. Each year 36 exceptional students are awarded scholarships to study at undergraduate level at any publicly funded university or third-level institution in Ireland.

There is at least one winner from each County in the Republic of Ireland. The school of each winning student also receives a prize for the schools science labs.