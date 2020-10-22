The Lunch Bag: Innovative new school lunch service takes the stress out of school mornings

Schools across the county are signing up at the rate of knots to the new ‘Lunch Bag’ primary school lunch service.

For the first time ever, parents have the ability to order lunches to be delivered directly into the classroom. Addressing not only food waste and cost, the service also allows parents to choose different lunches for each of their children.

The Lunch Bag is a healthy school lunch delivery service, designed to empower children to make educated, healthy food choices, shedding the negative label of ‘Fussy Eaters’. Both children and guardians can only make lunch from what they have available to them – and very often this means the same lunch every day; with expensive shopping top-ups during the week.

The Lunch Bag are setting a tradition for the future, where children can try different lunches every day without the repercussions of cost or food waste.

Lunches are made in a sterile, covid-conscious kitchen, with each 100% compostable lunch bag helping to prevent the ferrying of plastic lunch boxes.

The Initiative also addresses the wider issue of education around a healthy diet, with videos available.

"We are delighted with the reception nationwide," commented Ray Nangle, CEO of the healthy eating initiative.

“The schools appreciate all the educational resources we provide, the parents enjoy the opportunity to order lunch, the children are loving the food and the chance to control their own diet. It is a win-win situation for all.”

For more information and to check out their range of delicious lunch options and prices, visit TheLunchBag.ie