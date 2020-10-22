Emergency roof repairs required for Laois secondary school

Funding from the Department of Education has been granted for emergency roof repairs in a Laois secondary school.

Mountmellick Community School is to get essential roof repairs.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State in the Department of Finance announced the funding this Thursday October 22.

"I am pleased to confirm that Mountmellick Community School has been approved under the Emergency Works Scheme.

"This approval will allow essential roof repairs now to be carried out. The cost of these works will only be finalised after the tenders for the works are received.

Dep Fleming said that he looks forward to the works commencing as soon as possible, having been informed of the approval by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD.