Five Laois schools to get summer repair works

Five Laois primary schools are among the many around Ireland approved to get summer repairs this year.

The plans for Summer Works on five Laois schools have been welcomed by Minister of State, Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett who represents the Laois Offaly constituency.

“It’s important that we keep our schools in good repair and that we use the summer months to carry out these works.

“An investment of €156,379 will be made in Laois schools," Senator Hackett said this Monday, December 7.

Roof works will be carried out on three of the schools, Cill an Iubhair National School in Killanure, Mountrath, Scoil Naomh Colmcille in Errill and Scoil Bhride in Clonaslee.

Toilet facilities will be improved at Mountmellick Boys National School, and St. Paul’s National School in Mountmellick.

Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance also welcomes the funding.

“This is a significant investment in our local schools for vital projects that will improve school facilities.

“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.

“I would like to thank the school communities across Laois for all the hard work and dedication this year and in particular to the principals who applied for the Summer Works funding. This work does not go unnoticed,” concluded Deputy Fleming.

The funding is part of the delivery of school projects under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.