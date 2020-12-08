Pedestrian crossing needed for Portlaoise schools

A pedestrian crossing is requested on a road which hundreds of Laois children must cross to get to school in Portlaoise.

There is no crossing at the junction of Summerhill Lane to the Southern Circular Route, near the Stradbally road.

There are five primary schools on the route, serving over 32,200 schoolchildren, the two Holy Family schools, the Educate Together NS, Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Maryborough NS. A secondary school is also going to be built on the road for Dunamase College.

Cllr Noel Touhy tabled a motion to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking Laois County Council to install a crossing, "to facilitate the safe crossing of the large volume of children heading to school".

"This is the only road kids have to cross that has no pedestrian crossing," he said.

He was seconded by cllr Willie Aird who said the council had not facilitated safety on the road.

The council's roads section has agreed to review and design a crossing and "sort funding in 2021".