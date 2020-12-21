Galway university scholarship for top scoring medical student from Laois

A Laois student who scored the maximum 625 points in his Leaving Cert exams last June, has now received a university scholarship towards his medical studies.

Thomás Dunne from Ballyfin graduated from St Mary's CBS this year while also being named their Student of the year.

He went on to study Medicine at NUI Galway in September.

He has now been awarded one of the colleges Excellence Scholarship Awards 2020 on the basis of his excellent Leaving Certificate results.

NUI Galway hosted a special virtual Scholarship Ceremony on Friday December 11 for recipients of their scholarships for new undergraduate entrants 2020.

His school St. Marys CBS will receive a plaque in January to honour his achievement and they have congratulated Thomás.

"The staff and management at St Marys CBS are thrilled for Thomas and his family. We wish him the best in his future studies," the school say.