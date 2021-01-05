Rural Laois primary school approved for classroom extension

A rural Laois primary school has been approved to get three new classrooms.

Raheen National School, also known as Tobar an Leinn is near Mountrath and has just over 100 pupils.

Sean Fleming TD Minister of State at the Department of Finance has today announced the good news for it.

"The school has now been given approval and funding for the building of three new classrooms at the school in Raheen. Two of these new classrooms will be for special education purposes and the third room will be a mainstream classroom.

"This is good news at the start of 2021 for the Raheen National School. The Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD has confirmed this information directly to me.

"The existing school building in Raheen is approximately 20 years old and is now in need of this new extension.

"I want to particularly thank the Principal, teaching and all staff in the school, the Board of Management and parents for their ongoing support for this project and the school. This school extension will be of tremendous benefit to the children who attend the school in the years to come," Deputy Fleming said.