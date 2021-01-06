Schools to close and Leaving Certs to do three day week

Laois leaving cert students will be back to school on a three day week next week after the Cabinet agreed to the move today, January 6.

Schools are to stay closed for all other primary and secondary students other than for 6th years across Ireland, from next Monday due to rising Covid-19 infections.

Creches are to open only for children of essential workers.

Schools had been due to reopen just three days late, on Monday, January 11.

More to follow.