Laois winners in the BT Young Scientist Exhibition 2021 includes a second time success

Laois students were recognised and commended at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 Awards Ceremony and for one of them, it marked the second year in a row he has savoured success.

A total of three awards were presented to Laois students for their impressive projects entered in this year’s virtual exhibition.

In the Social and Behavioural Senior Individual section second place went to Heywood Community School student Evan Hogg. His project was called: 'The regulations at play behind your physical activity: A statistical analysis into how we can use SDT to better motivate the nation to participate in physical activity'. Evan also own in 2020.

There were two highly commended recipients - both from Heywood Community Schools.

Cillian Moran won in the Social and Behavioural Sciences section for his project called: 'Effect of binaural beats on our memory'. He entered in the intermediate individual section.

Another highly commended award went to two other students of the Ballinakill school in the Social and Behavioural Sciences section for a project called: Investigation into whether the glamorization of mental disorders online and in the media has led to misinformation and self-diagnosis among teenagers.

It was entered in the intermediate group section by Sarah Haide, Sinead Uys and Aoife Carey.

There were a number of other Laois entries this year.

Movie Moral: How film changes and alters your views and choices was entered in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Intermediate group section by Group - three students of Portlaoise College, Noor Fatima, Aleksandra Polak and Ben Campbell.

A project called Sexism In Sport: To find out what age the bias that boys are better than girls at sports appears in children was also entered in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Intermediate Group by students of Portlaoise College. They are Sean McComish Day and Faith Sacre Quigley.

The Effects that different diets have on a venus fly trap testing the different impacts that different diets can have on a venus fly trap was entered in the Biological and Ecological Intermediate Group section by three students of Portlaoise College. They were Josh Boylan, Marta Kozakiewicz, Natalia Orlik.

Microtransactions and their effect on human behaviour looking at video game microtransactions and what their effects are on the human mind was entered in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Intermediate Group section by three students, Zara Murphy, Hristo Petrushkov and Timothy Drennan.

The overall winner of the 57th Exhibition was Gregory Tarr, aged 17, a 6th year student from Bandon Grammar School Co. Cork. Gregory has taken home the top prize of €7,500 and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy for his project titled “Detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes.” The announcement was made at the first-ever virtual BTYSTE awards ceremony streamed live from the Mansion House. Gregory presented his project in the senior age group of the Technology category.

The award for Group winners went to Abby Mullins, Chloe Murphy and Megan Carroll from Moate Community School in Co. Westmeath for their project “Wool-Savior of Our Sea”. These talented young students developed a project which looked at developing a wool blanket which allows the timely and thorough removal of oil slicks following oil spills. Their project was entered in the Intermediate group of the Biological and Ecological category.

The Individual runner-up award was presented to Jack Quirke from Colaiste Treasa in Co. Cork for his project titled “Investigating possible vegetable oil toxicity using nematodes as environmental bioindicators”. Jack competed at intermediate level in the Biological and Ecological category.

The Group runners-up award was presented to Isobel Hynes and Ava Hynes from Colaiste Treasa in Co. Cork. Ava and Isobel were awarded for their project titled “Use of the Health Belief Model to investigate elements informing young people’s attitudes towards Covid-19 and the subsequent impact on response to restrictions and vaccine uptake”.