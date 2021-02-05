Laois schools wins at televised Junk Kouture final

A Laois school has won a top award at the prestigious Junk Kouture fashion competition.

Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise has scooped one of the top prizes.

The design called Peace Unfolds was created by a team of Transition year students, Elise Finn, Gráinne McCaul and Sarah Tuohy.

They won the Junk Kouture Enterprise Award 2020 sponsored by @bright_Ireland. This prize is awarded to the team who have promoted and canvassed for support across social media and in their community.

The school had two finalists, the other being Canine-99.

The school has congratulated their students in a tweet.

OMG!!! Peace Unfolds have won the @junkkouture Enterprise Award 2020 sponsored by @bright_Ireland !



This prize is awarded to the team who have promoted and canvassed for support across social media and in their community.



Congratulations to Elise, Grainne & Sarah! pic.twitter.com/31QsbZQcHs February 4, 2021

The final was televised on RTÉ2 on Thursday night for the first time.

Normally held as an exciting live music fashion show in the 3Arena, instead each entrant sent a video of their model showing their gowns which must all be made from recycled materials.

The show is available to download and watch from the Junk Kouture website here.