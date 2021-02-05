Laois schools wins at televised Junk Kouture final

Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Laois schools wins at televised Junk Kouture final

The Peace Unfolds creation by a Scoil Chríost Rí team in Portlaoise

A Laois school has won a top award at the prestigious Junk Kouture fashion competition.

Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise has scooped one of the top prizes.

The design called Peace Unfolds was created by a team of Transition year students, Elise Finn, Gráinne McCaul and Sarah Tuohy.

They won the Junk Kouture Enterprise Award 2020 sponsored by @bright_Ireland. This prize is awarded to the team who have promoted and canvassed for support across social media and in their community.

The school had two finalists, the other being Canine-99.

The school has congratulated their students in a tweet. 

The final was televised on RTÉ2 on Thursday night for the first time.

Normally held as an exciting live music fashion show in the 3Arena, instead each entrant sent a video of their model showing their gowns which must all be made from recycled materials.

The show is available to download and watch from the Junk Kouture website here. 