Laois school and Offaly artist to create anti-graffiti mosaic

A Portlaoise secondary school is to collaborate with an Offaly mosaic artist to create a piece of artwork with an anti-graffiti and anti- litter message at Portlaoise Leisure Centre and Skate Park.

Transition Year students from Dunamase College / Coláiste Dhún Masc have designed the mosaic with the expert guidance of mosaic artist Aidan Byrne.

The project is led by Laois County Council's Environment and sports and leisure departments.

Work has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions, with an initial finish date of January now deferred.

Laois sports and leisure officer Anne Marie Maher says the project should be finished before summer.

“The anti-graffiti mosaic project is in collaboration with TY students & Art Teacher from Dunamase College/. The design is nearing completion and the artist is Aidan Byrne.

“Once it is safe to do so, the artist will work with the students to complete the mosaic, hopefully by end of May 2021,” Ms Maher told the Leinster Express.

Aidan Byrne is a mosaic artist and teacher from Birr. See his website here.