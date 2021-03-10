Laois student aiming to win virtual UCD debate competition

A Laois secondary school student is aiming to win a prestigious university run debate competition.

3rd Year Portlaoise College student Weronika Popko has made it into the semi-final of the illustrious Leinster Junior School Debates.

Weronika will compete this Thursday March 11 for a place in the final, making her speeches while at home online.

So far Portlaoise College competed against some of the most expensive private schools in Leinster, schools such as Belvedere College, St Conleths, Willow Park, Alexandra College, Loreto on the Green, Wilson’s Hospital School, Loreto College

Foxrock, St Columba’s College and others.

The famous competition is run by UCD Law Society and L&H, two of the most renowned university debating societies in the English speaking world.

Portlaoise College Students excelled this year. Last year was the first year Portlaoise College took part in the UCD Leinster Junior School Debate. The college has promoted debating and public speaking at both senior and junior levels and has a debating tradition going back years. Our Junior team has never been beaten in the Laois Libraries Junior Debates.

"Last year Portlaoise College debuted in the UCD competition and made a brilliant start. One Portlaoise College team reached the quarter finals. This year, working from home, all our teams made the break and one team and one individual speaker made it to the quarter final," the school say.

The 2020 teams included Suzanne Gabrysiak, Kinga Siddique, Lucy Grace, Bridget Reidy Dundon and Weronika Popko. Fine debaters all.

The Portlaoise College community wishes Weronika the best of luck on Thursday. Win or lose, Weronika, we are all very proud of you.

The Junior Schools' Debating Competition is open to secondary school students in Leinster from 1st, 2nd and 3rd year. The competition is co-convened by the Literary and Historical Society and the Law Society of UCD.